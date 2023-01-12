MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 12, 2023, the University of Louisiana Monroe’s Master of Occupational Therapy Program announced that the program was granted full accreditation by the Accreditation Council on Occupational Therapy Education. The program received the maximum accreditation level of 10 years.

This was a strenuous 2-year process through the self-study and preparation for the on-site visit. This included a full curriculum review, revision of our mission, philosophy, and curriculum design to reflect the needs of our university and our unique student population, and development of a new strategic plan. Dr. Patti Calk, ULM MOT Program Director