MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 6, 2023, the Louisiana Cancer Foundation continued its support of ULM’s Paul Sylvester, Ph.D. with a $10,000 donation to support Sylvester’s cancer research. The donation marks the 18th year that the LCF has donated to Sylvester’s work, bringing the total amount donated to $180,000 over that time, according to officials.

The check was presented to Sylvester by LCF Executive Director James Adams, Assistant Director Donna Jackson, and Cancer Foundation League Board President Debbie Sawyer. The Cancer Foundation League is affiliated with LCF and serves as a fundraising arm for the foundation.

According to officials, the donation will help Sylvester continue his research of tocotrienols, a rare natural form of vitamin E that has displayed potent anti-cancer effects.

The Louisiana Cancer Foundation is a nonprofit established in 1999. Since that time the LCF has funded 84 cancer screenings, which have included 10,131 patients. The LCF has donated $296,688 to ULM over the years including their donations to Dr. Sylvester’s cancer research, as well as the Teresa Marsala Memorial Nursing Fund in the Kitty Degree School of Nursing. The LCF has also funded a $50K endowed scholarship for students who are cancer survivors or who have been impacted by cancer in their families.