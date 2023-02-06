MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 6, 2023, the University of Monroe announced that ULM Honors Program Director, Dr. Joshua Stockley, has been appointed to serve on the National Collegiate Honors Council’s Diversity and Inclusion Committee.
I am honored to serve on the Diversity and Inclusion Committee for NCHC. The appointment reflects positively on the hard work done by the ULM Honors Program – its students and its faculty – to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion. I hope to share our successes and strategies with other institutions; however, I also know that there is room to grow. I intend to use this experience to improve the diversity, equity, and inclusion of the ULM Honors Program and, concomitantly, the University.Dr. Joshua Stockley, ULM Honors Program Director
There are still challenges and boundaries to break for Honors Programs in their quest to reflect the diverse communities students come from, in order to help them move forward in becoming better leaders, global citizens, and persons. I believe this opportunity will allow Dr. Stockley to be in an excellent position to influence and learn how honors programs can overcome these challenges, most importantly, ULM’s Honors Program.Dr. Pamela Higgins Saulsberry, Director of the ULM Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion/International Student Affairs