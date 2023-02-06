MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 6, 2023, the University of Monroe announced that ULM Honors Program Director, Dr. Joshua Stockley, has been appointed to serve on the National Collegiate Honors Council’s Diversity and Inclusion Committee.

I am honored to serve on the Diversity and Inclusion Committee for NCHC. The appointment reflects positively on the hard work done by the ULM Honors Program – its students and its faculty – to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion. I hope to share our successes and strategies with other institutions; however, I also know that there is room to grow. I intend to use this experience to improve the diversity, equity, and inclusion of the ULM Honors Program and, concomitantly, the University. Dr. Joshua Stockley, ULM Honors Program Director