MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, September 18, 2023, officials of the University of Louisiana Monroe announced that the school is celebrating a number of enrollment increases in key areas at the beginning of the 2023-2024 academic year. According to officials, the university saw a 4% increase in First Time Freshmen, a 4% increase in transfer students, and a 10% increase in Dual Enrollment students. Overall enrollment is up 62 total students compared to fall 2022.

Also, the university’s ULM Honors Program is celebrating an overall enrollment increase of 38%. A total of 132 freshmen joined the program this year, making it the largest-ever freshman class for the program. Additionally, the Doctor of Education program has a total of 252 students enrolled, the largest number to date.

The ULM Honor’s Program provides students seeking a more holistic interdisciplinary approach to their college experience something extraordinary. As the stellar reputation of this program continues to spread, students from around the globe are taking notice which leads to increased enrollment. Lisa Miller, ULM Vice President of Enrollment Management and University Relations.