MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, January 16, 2023, the University of Louisiana Monroe will participate in the annual MLK Day of Service. From 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM, ULM invites faculty, staff, students, and community partners to the ULM Activity Center.

ULM has been accepting donations from The Salvation Army of New Orleans’ wish list to assist the organization in restocking its resources after the holiday season. Donations can be made at Sandel Hall Suite 200 or the ULM Activity Center until 11:00 AM on Friday, January 13, 2023. On Monday, January 16, 2023, donations can also be brought to the Activity Center.

The annual MLK Day of Service is a day on, not a day off, this is a day where you have an opportunity to be of service to someone other than yourself. We try to make it as easy as possible for our community to make a difference in someone’s life. Dr. Pamela Saulsberry, Executive Director of the ULM Office

The Salvation Army of NELA is located at 105 Hart Street in Monroe, La. The truck will arrive at ULM at 10:00 AM. After the truck is loaded, volunteers are welcome to follow the truck to the Salvation Army to help unload the items.

Volunteers can register at https://bit.ly/ulm-mlk-2023.

The Salvation Army of NELA Wish List: