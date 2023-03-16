MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The University of Louisiana at Monroe will host the Warhawk Athletic Foundation’s Night of Champions on March 31, 2023, at 6:30 PM. The event will be located at the Fant-Ewing Coliseum.

Hors D’oeuvres and beverages will be served, and entertainment provided by the New Orleans band, Bag of Donuts. A live auction and a silent auction will take place to help towards Student-Athlete Scholarships and the ULM Athletic Foundation.

For more information contact the University of Louisiana at Monroe at 318-342-1900.