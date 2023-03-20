MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The University of Louisiana Monroe School of Visual and Performing Arts will host the 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee from March 23, 2023, to March 25, 2023, at 7:30 PM and March 26, 2023, at 2:00 PM in the Brown Auditorium.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is presented through a special arrangement with Music Theater International. All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. This program is quite lighthearted and charming and it contains a few brief passages of potentially objectionable political, religious, and sexual comedy.

For more information on this event, you can contact the VAPA office at 318-342-3811.