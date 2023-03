Photo courtesy to the University of Louisiana at Monroe

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, the University of Louisiana at Monroe will host their Super Warhawk Weekend on Friday, March 31- April 2, 2023.

The weekend will include Warhawk baseball games, a youth football clinic, the annual spring football game, and night of Champions, a fundraising event for the ULM Athletic Foundation.

For more information contact Office of Marketing and Communications at 318-342-5440.