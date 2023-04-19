MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, the University of Louisiana Monroe School of Visual and Performing Arts presents the 2023 Spring Fusion dance concert, Friday, April 28, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. at Brown Auditorium, 4001 Desiard Street. General admission is $5 per person, ULM students, faculty, and staff are admitted free with an ID, and children under 12 are also admitted free.

This talented group of dancers has devoted so much time and energy to learning each piece in the program, and I know they’re excited for audience members to see what they’ve been working on this semester. I’m excited to see the ensemble’s hard work pay off onstage. I know they’ll be wonderful, and I hope they have plenty of support; they deserve it. Starla Gatson, ULM Dance Instructor