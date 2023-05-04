MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On Saturday, May 13, 2023, The University of Louisiana Monroe will hold two commencement ceremonies. Both ceremonies will be held in Fant-Ewing Coliseum.

To celebrate the graduates of the four colleges, the university will hold two separate ceremonies:

9:30 AM – College of Business and Social Sciences and College of Pharmacy

1:00 PM – College of Arts, Education and Sciences and College of Health Sciences

Both ceremonies will be live-streamed on the ulm.edu homepage. Tickets are not required for guests. For more information, you can visit ulm.edu/commencement.