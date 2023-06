MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On June 29, 2023, the University of Louisiana at Monroe will host the Small Business Disaster Preparedness from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

Photo courtesy of the City of West Monroe

The event will be located at ULM in Stubbs Hall, room 117, and Susheel Kumar, SBA Public Information Officer will lead the workshop. Registration is required to attend the event. For more information, call 318-342-1224.