MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The University of Louisiana at Monroe will host Sky Breaker’s Drone Racing Competition on March 24, 2023.

The competition will take place at 9:00 AM at Bayou Park along Desiard on Northeast Drive. Anyone age 10 or older is allowed to participate with no charge. Each team must have a minimum of two members with a maximum of six members. The competition includes drone racing, an obstacle course and a scavenger hunt.

Dr. Darrion Flunder-Jenkins, Director of Precision Ag and Unmanned Aircraft Systems Management, is the organizer of the event.

All teams must provide their own drone and it must be registered with the FAA. Registration is open until March 20, 2023. For more information on rules and registration contact the ULM Office of Marketing and Communication at 318-342-5440.