MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) On Thursday, April 6, 2023, the University of Louisiana Monroe is hosting a signing ceremony for future educators on the campus of ULM. The signing ceremony will take place at 1:30 PM in the Hangar on the 2nd floor of the ULM SUB Building, 201 Bayou Drive in Monroe, La.

The signing ceremony honors local high school seniors who will be studying education at ULM or Louisiana Delta Community College in the fall. The ceremony is part of the larger Educators Rising Campus Day, which will include events for local students, teachers, administrators, and personnel throughout the day.