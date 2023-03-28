Photo courtesy of the University of Louisiana at Monroe

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, the ULM football coaching staff and players will host a free youth football clinic on April 1, 2023, from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM, at Malone Stadium.

The clinic is open to boys and girls from ages 8 to12. The preregistration deadline is at noon on Thursday, March 30, 2023. The clinic will introduce the fundamentals of football and no football gear will be required. The clinic will conclude with a team autograph session.

Shortly after the youth clinic, the ULM vs. Marhsall baseball game will take place at 2:00 PM at the Lou St. Amant Field and the spring football game at 6:00 PM, located at Malone Stadium.

For more information, contact the Office of Marketing and Communications at 318-342-5440.