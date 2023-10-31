MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, November 9, 2023, at 10 AM, the University of Louisiana Monroe will host its annual Veterans Day Appreciation Ceremony. The ceremony will take place in Scott Plaza, adjacent to the ULM Library.

During the ceremony, students, faculty, and staff who are veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces or on active duty will be recognized by officials. Veterans and active duty are asked to register/RSVP by the end of the day on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at ulm.edu/omc/veteransday; click Veteran RSVP to register. Veterans in the community are invited to register and attend.

According to officials, the guest speaker will be Tim Sherman, a two-time alumnus of ULM, with a Bachelor’s in Aviation and a Master’s in Education. The event is free and open to the public.