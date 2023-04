Photo courtesy of the University of Louisiana at Monroe

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, the University of Louisiana at Monroe will host the ULM high school nursing boot camp on June 6, 2023, to June 9, 2023.

Photo courtesy of ULM

Any high school student who has completed 9th, 10th, 11th, or 12th grade may attend Nursing Boot Camp. All campers must be at least 14 years old.

For more information call the University of Louisiana at Monroe at 318-342-1000.