MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, June 9, 2023, the University of Louisiana at Monroe will host its first ever Bon Aire Piano Bar fundraiser at President Ron Berry and Dr. Christine Berry’s residents. All profits from the evening will benefit the ULM School of Visual and Performing Arts.

A limited number of tickets are available for $100 per person at ulm.edu/pianobar or by calling (318) 342-3636. Heavy hors d’oeuvres, beer, and wine will be served. Guests are asked to wear piano bar attire. Guests can also access the exclusive champagne room for $1,000 per person.