MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, from 1 PM to 7 PM, the University of Louisiana Monroe will host a free event to help high school and transfer students fill out their FAFSA applications. The event will take place at Sandel Hall which is located at 4020 Northeast Drive in Monroe, La.

The FAFSA can be so overwhelming and confusing, and that’s why we are hosting FAFSA day. We want to help students and parents fill out the FAFSA and answer any questions about financial aid they may have. Kaitlin Arnett, ULM Director of Recruitment

ULM wants to make sure that no student leaves any money on the table. We will help you fill out the FAFSA so that college can be more affordable. Erica Hopko, ULM Associate Director of Customer Service and Outreach

The event will concentrate on high school and transfer students.