MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The University of Louisiana at Monroe will host a guest lecture featuring a public artist and sculptor, Beth Nybeck. The lecture will be located at Hangar on the second floor of the ULM SUB at 4:00 PM on March 20, 2023.

Nybeck’s sculptor, entitled Here We Go, will incorporate responses by ULM students, faculty, staff, alumni, and community members.

Participants will respond to the prompt “I am going to ______” and are encouraged to fill in the blank with their future aspirations or goals striving towards personal, professional, or global impact. The piece is being made possible thanks to the state’s Percent for Art Program.

Nybeck will be available to collect responses from students during lunch from 11:30 AM to 2:00 PM at Bayou Park on both Monday, March 20, 2023, and Tuesday, March 21, 2023. She will also collect responses from students during the Crawfish Boil and Zydeco Night at Bayou Park from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday, March 20, 2023.

For more information contact the ULM Office of Marketing and Communications at 318-342-5445.