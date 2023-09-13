MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, September 13, 2023, the University of Louisiana Monroe held a Donation Drive Kickoff event for the Warhawk Wardrobe, a free resource that allows students to obtain business attire for job interviews or professional events. The event initiated a donation drive that will run throughout the fall semester.

According to officials, the Warhawk Wardrobe is accepting donations of new or gently used clothing ranging from business casual to business professional. ULM President Dr. Ron Berry and First Lady Dr. Christine Berry started the drive by making a donation themselves.

If you have extra professional clothes this is a great place where those clothes can get a new life, help change another person’s life, and help a student feel good about themselves. Dr. Ronald Berry, President of the University of Louisiana Monroe

The Warhawk Wardrobe is located on the second floor of the University Library in room 201E. The room is open from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM, and 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM Mondays through Thursdays.

Anyone can donate to the Warhawk Wardrobe. Donations should be cleaned or dry cleaned. Donated items should be in good-to-excellent condition and current with fashion. Black, gray, navy, beige/khaki, white, or other neutral colors are preferred for business suits. Donations can be delivered to the Career & Student Development Office in the Student Center, 601 Bayou Dr., during regular business hours, 7:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday – Thursday and 7:30 –11:30 a.m. on Friday. University of Louisiana Monroe

On November 15, 2023, the Warhawk Wardrobe will host a cleanout event during ULM’s Career Development Week.