MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The University of Louisiana at Monroe School of Visual and Performing Arts announces Brass Day on March 21, 2023.

The event will consist of brass ensemble playing, recitals, and clinics. It will conclude with a performance featuring guest artist Max Ignas and the ULM Brass Faculty at 7:30 PM. This performance is free to the public.

Students are encouraged to pre-register for ULM’ s Brass Day. Registration will begin at 12:30 PM at Emy-Lou Biedenharn Recital Hall Lobby, 200 University Avenue on ULM’s campus.

For more information contact ULM’s School of Visual and Performing Arts at 318-342-3811.