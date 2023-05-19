MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On May 17, 2023, the University of Louisiana at Monroe raised more than $2 million dollars in 24 hours for its May of Giving event. A total of 86 donors raised $2,319,442 and two of those donors made individual $1 million donations. Their donations was directed towards the College of Business and Social Sciences.

I am overwhelmed by the generosity of the ULM family. Every single donation, from the $5 gifts to the $1 million pledges, will Change Lives at our beloved institution ULM Foundation Executive Director Susan Chappell