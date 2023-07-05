MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, the University of Louisiana at Monroe Professor Emeritus of Biology Dr. John Carr was featured in the special issue of Southeastern Naturalist, published on June 7, 2023. The special issue is titled “Biology and Conservation of Alligator Snapping Turtles (Macrochelys).”

In addition to Carr, ULM Professor Emeritus of Biology Dr. Neil Douglas, and ULM Visiting Assistant Professor Dr. Ross Couvillon contributed to the issue. Seven former ULM graduate students mentored by Dr. Carr are authors of one or more articles, with three articles based on materials from their master’s theses. Two articles in the issue are focused on studies conducted at Black Bayou National Wildlife Refuge.