MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Cliff Tresner, an Associate Professor of Art at the University of Louisiana Monroe, was approved for a three-week residency at the esteemed Vermont Studio Center that will begin in May 2023. After reviewing his artwork, a jury panel selected Mr. Tresner from a very competitive group of candidates and he was granted an award of $6,750.

During my time at Vermont Studio Center I hope to continue exploring the nuances between the interplay of two-dimensional and three-dimensional art forms as I continue to reference a broad array of contemporary and historical concerns from Neoclassical sculpture, through Modernism, to cartooning, and pop culture Cliff Tresner, an Associate Professor of Art at ULM