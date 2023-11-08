All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 7, 2023, officers of the University of Louisiana Monroe Police Department initiated an investigation due to a wiretapping complaint on campus. During the investigation, authorities learned that a professor for the University of Louisiana Monroe, along with his graduate assistant, located two small recording devices around their office doors.

According to the affidavit, the devices were being held in place by a substance. The ULM professor was in his office when one of the devices fell on the floor. The second device was found after the graduate assistant searched the door area of the office.

ULM Police then stationed themselves and conducted surveillance, identifying the suspect as Chad Allen Lewing, who is also a professor at the university. On November 8, 2023, at 5:30 AM, Lewing was detained by authorities while allegedly attempting to remove the devices.

Police learned that Lewing arrived at work two hours early and he was the only person in the building, besides two ULM police officers. Lewing was transported to the university’s police station and refused to talk with authorities.

ULM Police learned that officials filed a Title IX complaint against Lewing in the Spring of 2023. Officers went on to find two more devices in the office spaces of two other ULM professors.

According to police, they concluded that Lewing was allegedly recording everyone involved in the Title IX complaint to gather information. Lewing was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.

Lewing was charged with two counts of Wire-tapping. He is set to appear in the 4th Judicial District Court on November 13, 2023.