MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, the University of Louisiana at Monroe PREP Staff brings home first place at the Annual Southern Regional Orientation in the song category of the S3D competition for the first time in 25 years.

Additionally, ULM earned second place in the painted banner competition, and was voted “Most Spirited” by all other schools in attendance, across all divisions. The PREP staffers Raquelle Franklin and Jesse Drake won best communication in the case study competition.