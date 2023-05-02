MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, the University of Louisiana at Monroe PREP Staff brings home first place at the Annual Southern Regional Orientation in the song category of the S3D competition for the first time in 25 years.
Additionally, ULM earned second place in the painted banner competition, and was voted “Most Spirited” by all other schools in attendance, across all divisions. The PREP staffers Raquelle Franklin and Jesse Drake won best communication in the case study competition.
I am so proud of this team for winning first place at SROW. While getting ready for SROW, the main advice I would give them would be that no matter what, you can’t fake chemistry, so they needed to work as a team, and at the end of the day, that was very evident once we arrived at SROW. This is probably one of the most cohesive teams I’ve ever worked with, so I am excited to see what they do this summer with students and parents at PREP and POP.The Equity and Division Officer, Ahmaad Solmone