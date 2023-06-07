MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The University of Louisiana at Monroe(ULM) has partnered with Oleolive Inc, to market Dr. Khalid El Sayed’s research of the health benefits of olive oil.

According to the KEDM Public Radio Station , Dr. Sayed’s research has found that the isolation of Oleocanthal contributes to the health benefits found in extra virgin olive oil. ULM’s partnership with Dr.Sayed has resulted in the five year development of Oligen.

As a result, the university has accumulated over five million dollars in grants and private equity investments.The university’s Office of Innovation and Research is credited with protecting intellectual property and enhancing commercialization regrading the product.

The President of the University of Louisiana at Monroe sends accolades to faculty and staff for this achievement.