MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In light of Louisiana’s state-wide burn ban that is currently in place, officials of the University of Louisiana Monroe are encouraging fire safety and asking that tailgaters and all visitors take precautions at the Warhawks’ home opener vs. Army on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at 6:00 PM.

That said, here are some fire safety tips to keep in mind at the game:

Avoid parking on dry grass where possible, as tailpipes and other hot car parts can start a fire.

If using a generator, do not place it on dry grass. When refueling, allow the generator to be powered down and cooled off for 20 minutes before adding fuel.

ULM is a tobacco-free campus. Prior to arriving on campus, dispose of cigarette butts safely, extinguish them before throwing them away.

Residue from even small cooking fires can travel great distances and ignite dry brush nearby, so it’s not just about the condition of your immediate surroundings.

Louisiana has never had conditions like this. The entire state is a tinderbox, and threat of death and destruction from fire is immediate and severe. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards

For emergencies on campus, contact the University Police Department at 318-342-5350 or dial 911.