MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, January 15, 2024, the University of Louisiana Monroe Office of Global and Multicultural Affairs will participate in the annual MLK Day of Service. According to officials, members of the community are invited to join ULM faculty, staff, and students, with two opportunities to serve, including assisting the Northeast Louisiana Food Bank and a clean-up project at the Esther Gallow Community Garden.

The 2024 MLK Day of Service at ULM will begin with registration at 8:30 AM at the Bayou Pointe Event Center. A brief program will be held at Bayou Pointe at 9:00 AM and at 9:30 AM, participants will report to their service sites.

The first option for the 2024 MLK Day of Service is assisting the Northeast Louisiana Food Bank. In preparation, ULM is accepting donations of non-perishable food items through Friday, January 12 at 11:00 AM Donations can be brought to Sandel Hall Suite 200 or the ULM Activity Center. Donations can also be brought to the Activity Center on the morning of the MLK Day of Service. Volunteers who choose to participate in this option will help sort and package items at the ULM Activity Center from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM.

The second option for the 2024 MLK Day of Service is the Esther Gallow Community Garden Clean-Up. During the 2022 MLK Day of Service, ULM, Louisiana Delta Community College, and other community partners established the Esther Gallow Community Garden located at 1401 Sherrouse St. in Monroe. The garden has grown and thrived with several community organizations and individuals working to make it a staple in the community. Beginning at 9:30 AM, individuals will have the opportunity to work to clean up the area around the garden and tend the boxes to prepare for planting. Individuals and organizations are invited to bring tools to weed, rake, and till the vacant boxes.

MLK Day of Service has been a day for years that the ULM family and community come together and invest in our community. It is always our hope that our efforts on this day create an awareness of the resources available in our community. It is through service that we increase the value of our community. Gina White, Director of Global and Multicultural Affairs

To sign up to participate in either option, click here.