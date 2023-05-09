MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On May 17, 2023, the University of Louisiana Monroe is inviting all alumni and friends of the university to participate in a 24-hour Day of Giving.

With most graduations occurring in the month of May, we thought it would be fitting to host our first ever ULM Day of Giving on the heels of commencement. What better reason to give to ULM than to celebrate and honor graduates? Whether your favorite graduate earned their degree from ULM this month or whether they earned their degree from NLU or NLSC decades ago, we welcome your gift in honor of them ULM Executive Director Susan Chappell

According to officials, a list of all gifts $5 or more made in honor of graduates of ULM, NLU, or NLSC will be listed in the ULM Magazine. Donations can be directed to the donor’s favorite college or sports. The gifts can be made online at ulm.edu/dayofgiving and Checks may be made payable to the ULM Foundation and mailed to 700 University Avenue, Monroe, LA 71209.