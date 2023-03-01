MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — After a 2-year absence during the COVID-19 pandemic, the ULM Mock Trial Maroon team has advanced to the Opening Round Championship Series (ORCS,) the second round of the American Mock Trial Association’s national tournament. The team secured their spot in the ORCS after earning the second-highest team ranking at the Houston Regional Tournament from February 17, 2023, to February 19, 2023.

According to officials, the ULM Mock Trial Maroon team was led by the performances of Chloe Dustin, named Best Attorney, and Hannah Habisreitinger, named Best Witness. After starting 2-2, they swept both of their last two rounds against Baylor and Rice to finish 6-2.

Dustin, a junior from West Monroe, scored 207 points over 8 ballots, at a clip of 8.63 points out of 10 per ballot. Habisreitinger, a freshman, competed across 8 ballots as a witness where she scored at an incredible rate of 8.88 points out of 10 per ballot.

Regionals gave us a chance to compete with the best of the best and we’re only getting started. It was a weekend filled with a lot of emotions and I look forward to competing at ORCS with the best team ever. Chloe Dustin