MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The University of Louisiana at Monroe invites students, fans, and members of the community to attend Super Warhawk Weekend. Super Warhawk Weekend starts March 31 and is a weekend full of athletic competitions and activities fun for family and friends. 

The following events are scheduled for Super Warhawk Weekend:

DateEventLocationTime
March 31ULM Baseball vs. MarshallThe Lou 4 PM
March 31Night of ChampionsFant Ewing Coliseum 6:30 PM
April 1Campus ToursSandel Hall 10 AM-12 PM
April 1Youth Football ClinicMalone Stadium11 AM-12:30 PM
April 1Alumni Baseball TailgateThe Lou 1:30 PM
April 1ULM Baseball vs. MarshallThe Lou 2 PM
April 1Faculty & Staff Tailgate South End Zone 5 PM
April 1Alumni Football Tailgate South End Zone 5 PM
April 1Spring Football GameMalone Stadium 6 PM
April 2ULM Baseball vs. MarshallThe Lou 1 PM

Tickets for Super Warkhawk Weekend can be purchased HERE.