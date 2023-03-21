MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The University of Louisiana at Monroe invites students, fans, and members of the community to attend Super Warhawk Weekend. Super Warhawk Weekend starts March 31 and is a weekend full of athletic competitions and activities fun for family and friends.
The following events are scheduled for Super Warhawk Weekend:
|Date
|Event
|Location
|Time
|March 31
|ULM Baseball vs. Marshall
|The Lou
|4 PM
|March 31
|Night of Champions
|Fant Ewing Coliseum
|6:30 PM
|April 1
|Campus Tours
|Sandel Hall
|10 AM-12 PM
|April 1
|Youth Football Clinic
|Malone Stadium
|11 AM-12:30 PM
|April 1
|Alumni Baseball Tailgate
|The Lou
|1:30 PM
|April 1
|ULM Baseball vs. Marshall
|The Lou
|2 PM
|April 1
|Faculty & Staff Tailgate
|South End Zone
|5 PM
|April 1
|Alumni Football Tailgate
|South End Zone
|5 PM
|April 1
|Spring Football Game
|Malone Stadium
|6 PM
|April 2
|ULM Baseball vs. Marshall
|The Lou
|1 PM
Tickets for Super Warkhawk Weekend can be purchased HERE.