MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The University of Louisiana at Monroe invites students, fans, and members of the community to attend Super Warhawk Weekend. Super Warhawk Weekend starts March 31 and is a weekend full of athletic competitions and activities fun for family and friends.

The following events are scheduled for Super Warhawk Weekend:

Date Event Location Time March 31 ULM Baseball vs. Marshall The Lou 4 PM March 31 Night of Champions Fant Ewing Coliseum 6:30 PM April 1 Campus Tours Sandel Hall 10 AM-12 PM April 1 Youth Football Clinic Malone Stadium 11 AM-12:30 PM April 1 Alumni Baseball Tailgate The Lou 1:30 PM April 1 ULM Baseball vs. Marshall The Lou 2 PM April 1 Faculty & Staff Tailgate South End Zone 5 PM April 1 Alumni Football Tailgate South End Zone 5 PM April 1 Spring Football Game Malone Stadium 6 PM April 2 ULM Baseball vs. Marshall The Lou 1 PM

Tickets for Super Warkhawk Weekend can be purchased HERE.