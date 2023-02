MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On March 18, 2023, high school students and college transfer students will have the opportunity to preview the University of Louisiana at Monroe at Browse on the Bayou. Students who attend will also receive a ticket for the baseball game and get a taste of student life with a game day and tailgating.

Photo courtesy of University of Louisiana Monroe

Browse on the Bayou is free to all students and parents who attend. The event is limited to the first 500 students, so be sure to register HERE today.