MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The University of Louisiana at Monroe announced that public artist and sculptor Beth Nybeck will be featured in a lecture at the university. The public is invited to attend the lecture at 4 PM on Monday, March 20, 2023.

Photo courtesy of University of Louisiana at Monroe

Guests are asked to meet at the Hangar on the second floor of the ULM SUB. There will be a question-and-answer session included in the lecture. Nybeck will discuss the importance of public art and share details about her upcoming sculpture that she will be making for installation on ULM’s campus between Sandel Hall and the Hub.