MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On Thursday, April 6, 2023, the University of Louisiana Monroe hosted the second annual Educators Rising Campus Day. More than 200 students, administrators, and staff from eight school districts and 11 partner high schools gained knowledge about the profession of education.
Caldwell, DeSoto, Franklin, Madison, Monroe City, Morehouse, Ouachita, and Richland were among the participating partner school districts.
We are incredibly pleased to see the growth of this program and our campus visit day event. We have more than doubled our enrollment in pre-educator coursework and our attendance at this event from last year to this year. We make regular visits to all our partner schools throughout the school year, but it is especially exciting for them all to be together to share their ideas and energy towards the future of education.Amy Weems, ULM Assistant Professor of Education