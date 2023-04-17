MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On Thursday, April 6, 2023, the University of Louisiana Monroe hosted the second annual Educators Rising Campus Day. More than 200 students, administrators, and staff from eight school districts and 11 partner high schools gained knowledge about the profession of education.

Caldwell, DeSoto, Franklin, Madison, Monroe City, Morehouse, Ouachita, and Richland were among the participating partner school districts.