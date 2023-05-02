MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, May 8, 2023, the University of Louisiana Monroe Honors Program invites the public to a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the newly renovated Honors Lounge. The event starts at 2:00 PM and will take place in the Honors Lounge, 105 Strauss Hall, 500 Bayou Drive in Monroe, La.

According to reports, the Honors Lounge suite consists of three rooms and a private space that will exclusively be for Honors students to gather, socialize, and study. The $40,000 renovation updated all the rooms and the funds were donated from Justice Clark’s retirement excess campaign funds. Justice Clark and his wife Allyson Clark are both ULM alumni.

Additional donors for the project were Lori French, Dupuy Flooring, and the ULM Foundation Warhawk Advancement fund.