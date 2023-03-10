MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, a ULM history professor Dr. Ralph W. Brown, III published an article in Louisiana History, the Journal of The Louisiana Historical Association.

The article, entitled “Lyndon B. Johnson’s War with the Shreveport Newspapers,” was featured in the fall 2022 edition for Louisiana History.

The roots of our current political divisions go back to the controversies of the 1960s, a period where we can also find examples of the media shaping political narratives. Consequently, many people in North Louisiana believed that Johnson had betrayed the South in order to secure national applause and the presidency. Johnson in turn viewed criticism of him in the Shreveport press as the source of his unpopularity in North Louisiana and applied pressure behind the scenes to suppress such criticism. Dr. Ralph W. Brown III, University of Louisiana at Monroe

For more information contact the ULM Office of Marketing and Communications at 318-342-5440.