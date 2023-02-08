MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 6 PM, the University of Louisiana Monroe will host “An Evening with Dr. Lynn L. LeBlanc” in the Biedenharn Recital Hall. Dr. LeBlanc is Professor Emeritus of Atmospheric Sciences and was integral to the program at ULM for years.

NBC 10’s Chief Meteorologist Jarod Floyd, who is an alumnus of the ULM Atmospheric Science program, will conduct the event.

I’ll be honest, when I was asked to be part of this event, I was quite overwhelmed. To sit down and discuss one of the most successful careers in meteorological history is an absolute privilege. Dr. LeBlanc is truly one of the founders of weather forecasting as we know it today. He’s also been responsible for teaching meteorologists that serve the public daily across the country, and across the world. He has an amazing talent to explain very complicated material in such a patient manner. I think most students under him have spent their entire careers trying to make him proud. That’s how highly we think of him. KTVE/KARD Chief Meteorologist Jarod Floyd

LeBlanc joined the faculty at ULM in 1983 as an assistant professor of atmospheric sciences and Director of the Climatic Research Center. He was promoted to professor in 1993. Under his direction, the department modernized the weather station and established an upgraded computer laboratory. He saw his own program designated a “Program of Unique Excellence” by the Board of Regents in the early 1990’s-a distinction it has since retained.