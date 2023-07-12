MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, the University of Louisiana at Monroe received a $50,000 donation to start up the Amy Katherine Lewis Student Award Endowment in Medical Laboratory Science.

The donation was made in memory of Amy Katherine Lewis by her parents, Jay and Terry Lewis. Lewis graduated from ULM IN 2016 with a bachelor in medical laboratory science. She worked at the Glenwood Regional Medical Center until her passing in July 2020.

Amy loved her time in ULM’s MLS program, and she was proud to be a member of the MLS profession. We know that she would be very pleased to know that she is helping the future success of the program through this student award endowment. Amy’s father, Jay Lewis

Recipients of the Amy Katherine Lewis Student Award Endowment in Medical Laboratory Science must be full-time students, maintain a minimum 2.5 GPA, and must be in their senior year of the Laboratory Science Program in order to qualify.

In her relatively young life, Amy faced cancer, heart disease, and lupus. She faced these challenges head-on, and we believe these challenges gave her unique insight into the patient’s side of health care. Though she was at a high risk from COVID, and ultimately succumbed to its after-effects, she continued to do her job and serve patients during the pandemic. We will always be proud of our brave Amy. Amy’s father, Jay Lewis

If you would like to make an additional donation for the Amy Katherine Lewis Student Award Endowment, please contact the ULM Foundation at 318-342-3636.