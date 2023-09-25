UPDATE: According to officials, the University of Louisiana Monroe experienced a power outage due to a transformer explosion near Madison Hall. There is no estimated time for power restoration.

The area is also experiencing heavy traffic due to the power outage.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 25, 2023, the University of Louisiana Monroe experienced a power outage on campus. According to Entergy officials, approximately 2,707 customers are without power.

The cause of the power outage has not been confirmed at this time. There is no estimated time for power restoration.