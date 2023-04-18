MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, April 20, 2023, Chosen Campus Ministry at the University of Louisiana Monroe will be hosting a Worship Night at 7 PM. Doors will open at 6 PM.

Photo courtesy of ULM Chosen Campus Ministry

This event is open to high school seniors and their parents. Worship Night is an opportunity to meet and interact with college students and get insight on what college life is like.

This opportunity will give incoming college students the chance to build community with other college students and provide a sneak peek of what Chosen Campus Ministry worship night is like. The event will take place on the ULM campus at Bayou Pointe, 1 Warhawk Way.