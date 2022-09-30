Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The University of Louisiana at Monroe is celebrating their homecoming week Monday, October 1st through Saturday, October 8, 2022. The theme of the week is “The Warhawk Way”. Below is a list of scheduled events for the week.

Monday, October 3 at 6 PM, the homecoming parade will take place on ULM’s campus. The parade will feature the football team, ULM spirit squads, the Sound of Today Marching Band, homecoming court and more.

Tuesday, October 4 at 6 PM , Hawktobertfest on Campus, will take place at the Laird Weems Alumni Center. Ticket information can be found at https://bit.ly/3Q2fbG9 .

Wednesday, October 5 at 5:30 PM , the 38th annual University Mile, one of the most treasured traditions of the university, will begin at Hemphill Hall and finish at the Activity Center. Registration for this event can be completed in front of the Activity Center.

Thursday, October 6 at 5 PM, the Homecoming Pep Rally & Marketplace will take place at the corner of Desiard and fourth Street in Downtown Monroe. This event features the 2022 Homecoming Court football Coach Bowden, football captains, ULM spirit squads and the Sound of Today Marching Band.

Friday, October 7 at 9 PM, the NPHC Homecoming Step Show will take place at the Fant-Ewing Coliseum, All community members are invited to purchase tickets at https://bit.ly/3SFYEcn.

Saturday, October 8 at 7 PM, the ULM Warhawks will take on Coastal Carolina at Malone Stadium. Purchase tickets to the football game at ulmwarhawks.com.

For the complete list of homecoming events visit here ulm.edu/homecoming