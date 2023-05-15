MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 7 PM, the United States Department of Justice will be hosting a meeting at the University of Louisiana Monroe on the seventh floor of the library. The meeting will discuss the United States Department of Justice’s civil “pattern or practice” investigation into the State of Louisiana and the Louisiana State Police.

The investigation is examining the following:

Allegations of the use of excessive force by troopers of the Louisiana State Police.

Allegations of discriminatory policing by Louisiana State Police, including on the basis of race.

Officials desire to hear from residents about their experience with Louisiana State Police.