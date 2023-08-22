OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Two suspects have been arrested after an investigation conducted by Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators into several thefts of wire from AT&T. AT&T customers experienced numerous outages due to the thefts, and the value of the wire and the damage done during the thefts totaled more than $50,000.

Photo courtesy of Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

Kenneth Randy Redding, Jr., and Kody Redding were both arrested for the crime. Kenneth and Kody were taken into custody on August 21, 2023, and both were booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center for four counts of Criminal Conspiracy, four counts of Felony Theft, and two counts of Felony Damage to Property.