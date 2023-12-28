All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)— On Thursday, December 28, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that they have made two arrests after several vehicles were burglarized this week. According to deputies, the vehicles were burglarized last night and early this morning in the Eastwood Estates area for Swartz and the Huenefeld Road area in Monroe, La.

According to deputies, Trevor Stweart of Monroe and a juvenile were arrested. Stweart has been arrested for 11 counts of Simple Burglary, and the second suspect has been arrested for 11 counts of Simple Burglary and Illegal Carrying of a Weapon.

Vehicles were also burglarized earlier this week in a mobile home park on New Natchitoches Road in West Monroe, La. According to deputies, numerous stolen items have been recovered. The investigation is continuing and more charges are expected as more burglaries are believed to be unreported.