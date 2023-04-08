OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On April 6, 2023, Ouachita Parish Schools announced that two schools were named Louisiana Comeback Campuses. Principal Keshea Jones of East Ouachita Middle School and Principal Pam Jones of Woodlawn Junior High School accepted the honor on behalf of their schools.

Photo courtesy of Ouachita Parish

Photo courtesy of Ouachita Parish Schools

The Louisiana Department of Education selects recipients for the Comeback Campus award, which recognizes schools that increased student achievement and decreased the percentage of students scoring unsatisfactory in ELA.