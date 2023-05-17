All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department HEAT team has recently conducted an investigation that led to the arrests of two men, Tramaine Ballard, and Quinton Fountain.

Tramaine has been arrested for the distribution of phencyclidine (PCP) and the distribution of fentanyl pills. Tremaine was also found to be in possession of methamphetamines and marijuana at the time of his arrest.

Photo courtesy of the Monroe Police Department

Quinton was arrested for the distribution of crack cocaine, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.