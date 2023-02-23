WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/ KA RD) — The revival started on February 8, 2023, when a dozen students stayed behind after a service to worship at Asbury University in Wilmore, Kentucky. After that, the spontaneous action began to spread across the country, causing many to travel to the area and even start their revival where they reside.



Two residents shared their experiences at the revival.

“When I was at Asbury, those younger generations were on fire. One guy up there said a lot of people out there say that this generation is lost, he said look around and I was around three thousand younger people just praising God. But it was so peaceful and loving when you got there. That town was a small town, but yet there were thousands of people. They were from Pakistan, China, Brazil, Singapore and all over the United States and it just amazed me.” Waylon Piercy, West Monroe resident

Terry Waggoner was also one who experienced the viral revival.

People were coming from all over the country, not just all over the country but they’re coming from all over the world. It has been a very powerful experience for me personally. I’ve been praying for it for some time and some of us who have gone up there have been praying for this very thing to happen.” Terry Waggoner

Locals are now meeting at the prayer park in West Monroe every night at 6 PM, to keep the spark of movement going.