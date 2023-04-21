WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday and Sunday, the Twin City Ballet will host Ballet Under the Stars at Kiroli Park. Evening performances will take place on Friday, April 21, and Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 7:00 PM.

Photo courtesy of City of West Monroe

Tickets, along with more information, are available online and can also be purchased at the door. Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for kids ages 3–12, and children under 3 are free. The public performance of Louisiana Hayride will take place at 2:00 PM on Sunday, April 23. There will be a $5 park entry fee for each vehicle.