MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Twin Cities announced an upcoming medical Innovative Readiness Training. The training will have every branch of the United States military present from August 4 until August 12, 2023. They will provide medical services at no cost, and IDs will not be required. The services will be provided at the Civic Center and the West Monroe Convention Center.

Photo courtesy of Monroe City

Photo courtesy of Monroe City

Photo courtesy of Monroe City

Photo courtesy of Monroe City

For more information about services provided and opportunities to volunteer, CLICK HERE.